Renaissance 2025: Celebration of culture, innovation and light

LightSense Art Foundation, a not-for-profit institution dedicated to promoting the next generation of stage lighting technicians and performance artists, is proud to announce ‘Renaissance 2025’, a vibrant two-day performing arts festival to be held on April 16 and April 17 at 7 pm at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Conceptualised as a celebration of hope, cultural continuity and technical innovation, ‘Renaissance’ will bring together a dynamic ensemble of India’s leading and emerging artists in a spectacular fusion of classical and contemporary dance, enriched by cutting-edge lighting design.

The festival is helmed by Milind Srivastava, an award-winning light designer and disciple of Raj Kumar and Gautam Bhattacharya. With support from Festival Lighting Designer Debiprasad Mishra, the production will showcase how light can elevate the emotional and visual impact of stage performances.

This event will feature a diverse lineup of both celebrated and emerging artists, including Gaurav Bhatti (Kathak) from Canada, Aneesha Grover, Nandita Kalan (Bharatnatyam), Ayana Mukherjee (Kuchipudi), Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj (Kathak/Bharatnatyam), the ‘Shadhya Group’ (Contemporary), Kavita Diwedi (Odissi) and Suparna/Mahima (Kathak). Each of these talented performers will showcase their respective art forms, offering a dynamic and immersive experience for the audience.

Sharing his views on the festival, Milind Srivastava, Festival Director of LightSense Art Foundation, said, “‘Renaissance 2025’ is our heartfelt attempt to create a space where tradition meets innovation. By integrating expressive lighting design with classical and contemporary dance, we aim to offer audiences a transformative experience - one that honours our cultural roots while embracing the future of performance art. Through this festival, we hope to inspire young artists and technicians to explore the limitless potential of creative collaboration.”

‘Renaissance’ is more than just a performance - it’s a movement to reimagine how traditional arts can engage with modern audiences through visual storytelling and immersive lighting.