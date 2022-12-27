Reminiscing Legendary Mater Artist S H Raza

Indian painter Sayed Haider Raza, born to a forest ranger in 1922 in Madhya Pradesh, co-founded the historic Progressive Artists' Group. He lived and worked in France from 1950 until his death while maintaining strong ties with India.

This year is the centenary of one of the country's most legendary artists, who took to drawing and painting at the age of 12. Raza later moved to Damoh, where he completed his schooling at Government High School.

The legendary artist had once said: "Colours can reveal innumerable human sentiments that we are capable of and I am trying to make them live on the canvas."

Raza is known for his experimentation with modernist styles and works in abstract expressionism and geometric abstraction, for which he is most famous.