Reminiscing Bollywood's vintage movie stills

'Cine-Pop!' is a Bollywood photo culture exhibition presented by the India International Centre (IIC).

Amassed from the streets of Bombay, this growing array of images from the collection of Rahaab Allana highlights movie stills and associated memorabilia that advertised and popularised actors and epic sequences from the original film.

Dated largely between the 1950s and 1980s, the exhibition features photographs from studios such as 'Studio Nataraj', 'Himalaya Talkie Distributors' and 'Pravinchandra G Javeri', most of which are in Bombay (present-day Mumbai).

The exhibition, which is held at IIC's Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, will be on view until December 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm daily.