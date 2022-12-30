Relish The Elegant Flavours Of The Imperial Brunch

The first brunch of 2023 begins with a refined buffet of brunch classics and signature dishes at the 1911 Restaurant of The Imperial, New Delhi. Expect a palette of sights, sounds, textures and aromas in a tableau of art and cuisine, served in historic interiors with a backdrop of Maharajas and Maharanis. The hotel's talented culinary team invites guests to indulge in a bouquet of gourmet experiences, from live carvings and a multitude of chef stations to brunch favourites.

Senior Executive Sous Chef Rakesh Kumar has brought 1930s classics to the capital with a fantastic brunch menu that features honey-glazed hams, roast snapper, international charcuterie, Himalayan cheese boards, live barbeques and classic roasts, sushi, sashimi, a live barbeque and other epicurean delights. There are dishes such as his incredible 'Egg Imperial', which is a twist on the classic eggs' benedict with a masala hollandaise sauce and tempered potatoes. It is supremely rich in flavour and exquisite.

For sweet lovers, a massive festive dessert buffet awaits, featuring the hotel's signature cakes like coconut and kaya, hazelnut praline, cherry and chocolate and many more.

The guests can enjoy excellence on all levels with the live piano music while they dine and wine and escape hectic city life for a few hours of much-needed relaxation or catch up with friends every Sunday at 1911 Restaurant.

On Sundays 2023

Brunch including soft beverages: Rs 5200 + taxes

Kids brunch (six years - 11 years) including soft beverages: Rs 2500 + taxes

Below six years - complimentary