Relish The Aromatic Delicacies At Bar-B-Q

Acropolis Mall, the mall of joy, is back with its signature event, 'Bar-B-Q'. The second edition of the popular Biryani and kebab festival in Kolkata is all set to woo the gourmets. The festival will continue until December 18, from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Actor Trina Saha formally inaugurated the most popular festival of Acropolis Mall in the presence of K Vijayan, GM of the mall, on December 15 amid much fanfare at the periphery of the mall.

"Biryani and kebab festival is one of our most popular food festivals. Quintessential Bengalis love Biryanis and no wonder it'll be a hit as the nip in the air in winter is inviting gourmands to taste delicious biryanis and kebabs at Acropolis Mall. We hope to woo biriyani and kebab lovers from all across Kolkata to come and enjoy the treat. We hope this will draw more guests to Acropolis mall encouraging them to engage in winter shopping here," said K Vijayan.