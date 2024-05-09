Relish homemade goodness this Mother’s Day at K3

K3: New Delhi’s Food Theatre at the JW Marriott New Delhi invites people to indulge in a culinary extravaganza designed to honour the special bond between mothers and their children. They can join for an exclusive Mother’s Day brunch, where every dish is a tribute to cherished family recipes and heritage flavours.

Step into a world of homemade goodness as K3’s buffet showcases a tantalising array of ‘Ghar ka Khanna’, prepared with love and care by their skilled chefs. From mouthwatering ‘parathas’ filled with sugar, pickles, Bengal gram and spiced ‘moong chaat’ to decadent treats at their ‘halwa’ counter, each bite is an unprecedented, delectable journey.

For those craving international flavours, savour the authenticity of Italian home-style Bolognese and indulge in the flavours of pan-fried Nepali ‘momos’. In addition, experience the excitement of K3’s live ‘pakoda’ counter, where freshly prepared crispy delights will treat everyone’s tastebuds.

What’s more? People can also relive the fond memories of their childhood at K3’s sandwich bar, where a nostalgic school tiffin theme will take them back in time. Besides the exceptional culinary offerings, delight in the freshness of homemade chutneys available at the food theatre’s dedicated counter. As a token of their appreciation, guests will receive giveaways including homemade cookies, chocolates and spices, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the occasion.

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity promises a gastronomic experience like no other this Mother’s Day.

Event: A Taste of Home - Mother’s Day Brunch at K3 - New Delhi’s Food Theatre, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

When: May 12

Where: K3 - New Delhi’s Food Theatre

Timings: Noon onwards

Reserve: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/k3delap/k3-marriott-com?venues=k3delap,adriftkayadelap

Price: Alcoholic Brunch - Rs 5199 + taxes per person; Non-Alcoholic Brunch - Rs 4199 + taxes per person; Kids - Rs 2099 + taxes per person