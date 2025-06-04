Relationships & Marriage Through Numerology

Marriage is one of the biggest moments of an individual’s life. However, for many, this journey is rarely without its bumps. Obtaining the right partner is getting more tedious, as delays, hurdles and other problems crop up with increasing regularity. Has anyone ever wondered why? Well, the answer lies in numerology - a potent ancient science that explains what numbers define the journey of our lives.

1. Absence of Number 6 in birth chart: This number in numerology is governed by Venus, the planet of love, harmony, beauty and relationships. In case a birth chart doesn’t carry the number 6, it means a sign of hindrance in a person’s marriage prospects. Venus is the planet that rules not only our romantic partnerships but also attraction and compatibility.

2. Multiple times Number 7 appearing in birth chart: Ketu, a shadowy planet that governs detachment, isolation and spiritual pursuits, rules the number 7. When Ketu is well, it can help create wisdom and enlightenment. However, if this has appeared too much in someone’s birth chart, then it can cause hiccups in the prospects of his/her wedding. It can lead to delays and a lack of relationship interest.

3. Unfavourable Destiny complementing combinations: In numerology, our Destiny Number (which is derived from our birthdate) and Complementing number (derived from the sum of our full birthdate) play a pivotal role in shaping our lives, marriage included. Delay or disharmony in relationships is generally associated with specific numbers.

• Destiny Number 1 Complementing Number 8: Driver number 1 stands for leadership, independence and ambition. Driver number 8 stands for authority, material success and power. These two numbers paired can create a personality conflict.

• Destiny Number 8 Complementing Number 1: Together, they can create similar problems. While Driver number 8 desires power, wealth and stability, Conductor number 1 craves independence, self-expression and freedom. This can lead to an imbalance where either approach is becoming too involved with their own individual achievement and treating the other like an afterthought.

• Destiny Number 3 Complementing Number 6: Number 3 is creative, expressive and open-hearted, while number 6 represents love, nurturing and family. If combined, those numbers can create a conflict within a relationship. It seems the three gravitate toward independence, while number 6 wants to follow a steady course and build familial or nurturing connections. And the result can be emotional shakiness and ambivalence, which can postpone marriage.

• Destiny Number 6 Complementing Number 3: Driver number 6 is a very caring, romantic, family and harmony-oriented person, whereas Conductor number 3 is creative, self-expressive and freedom-loving. This can create tension between the need for emotional intimacy and personal independence. Driver number 6 might feel unappreciated or even ignored and Conductor number 3 may feel emotionally drained. Thus, it can be difficult to have a faithful relationship.

• Destiny Number 7 Complementing Number 7: Driver number 7 and Conductor number 7 are inward-looking and contemplative, spiritual and philosophical. However, their connection reflects a mutual intellectual interest and their spiritual focus on solitude and introspection could cause some emotional distance between the two. A couple with this combination may struggle with intimacy and practical matters which may have them retreating into their own worlds. Underemotional expressions lead to postponement of marriage and relationship misunderstanding.

• Destiny Number 9 Complementing Number 9: Driver number 9 is about ideals, compassion and humanitarianism while Complementing number 9 is connected to global awareness, creativity and selflessness. And when both numbers are 9, it turns into a very excessive, unrealistic relationship, expecting the world to be ideal and not taking care of daily living arrangements. That may create frustration and a sense of being ungrounded, as well as perceived delays in marriage.

4. Incorrect name spelling: In numerology, a name holds power. Based on different other criteria, including the numerological value of a name, if a person’s name’s total number conflicts with his/her Destiny number and Complementing number. For example, Salman Khan (Destiny number 9, Complementing number 6) has a name whose total is 30 also as per the numbers, which fights with his numbers. So, he has relationship problems. A small adjustment in the spelling of his name might bring about greater concord and serenity.

5. Vastu dosha in bedroom: The Vastu of our home determines our destiny, largely including marriage. Bedrooms shouldn’t be in Southwest /South /Southeast/ Northeast directions. Preferable directions for bedrooms can be Northwest (best for marital prospects), West or North. If one doesn’t have a choice of bedrooms, they can put a folding bed in a good place.

People must use numerology to manifest their marriage. Numerology provides one with precise reasons for why his/her marriage is delayed and how they can hasten it.

Simple Remedies to Fast-Track Marriage

1. Donate white items on Fridays: Donate milk, rice, sugar, sweets or white clothes to a needy or disabled individual. This will enhance their charisma and attraction to potential partners. Doing so removes obstacles in marriage prospects.

2. Use a watch with metal straps: To activate marriage prospects, wear a watch with a golden-coloured metal strap. Avoid leather straps. Ensure the watch is clean and in good working condition. This improves self-confidence and decision-making, helping one attract the right partner. It increases stability and responsibility, which is essential for a lasting marriage.

3. Fix bedroom placement: Avoid Southwest, South, Southeast or Northeast bedrooms. Preferred directions can be Northwest (best for marital prospects), West or North. This removes blockages delaying marriage and improves love and harmony in relationships.

4. Align name spelling with numerology principles: A minor adjustment in the spelling of a name can bring positive changes and attract the right partner. This removes hidden obstacles causing marriage delays and helps attract a compatible and loving partner.

5. Balance Destiny & Complimenting numbers: An imbalance between these numbers can cause relationship struggles. Both numbers align people’s energy with their life path numbers, making it easier to find love. It also brings stability, attraction and compatibility into relationships.

Many people ask how to get married with the remedies. By following these remedies for six months and a year, one will see a change in one’s life and notice a change in their marriage prospects.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)