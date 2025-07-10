Rekha Bhardwaj to perform at ‘Jazbaa: Dilon Ko Dilon Se Jodne Ka’

Delhi is all set to ready for an unforgettable evening as Rekha Bhardwaj, the renowned singer, will take the stage at ‘Jazbaa: Dilon Ko Dilon Se Jodne Ka’, a musical night organised by ‘Rudraksha Communication’ on July 27, 2025, at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi is dedicated to ‘India’s Womanhood: Leading with grace power and purpose’.

This magical night promises soulful melodies, timeless classics and electrifying performances that will captivate everyone’s hearts. Rekha Bhardwaj is more than an artist - she’s an emotion, a celebration of music that connects souls and creates lasting memories.

Vivek Kaushik, Founder-Director of ‘Rudraksha Communication’ and ‘Zazbaa Live concert Programme’ said, “‘Jazbaa’ is a celebrated cultural initiative by ‘Rudraksha Communication’ that has hosted legendary voices like Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Hansraj Hans and the Wadali Brothers. Known for curating timeless musical experiences rooted in poetry and soul, ‘Jazbaa’ has become a stage where tradition meets emotion. With Rekha Bhardwaj gracing this edition, the series carries forward its rich legacy - connecting eras, reviving the essence of ghazal and speaking to the spirit of a new generation. This concert isn’t just an event; it’s the continuation of a musical journey that honours the past while embracing the present.”

Excited about his performance in Delhi, Rekha Bhardwaj, in a video message, said, “I am coming to increase your heartbeat at ‘Jazbaa: Dilon ko Dilon Se Jodne Ka’ in the heart of India, Dil walon Ki Dilli, a land of art, music and singing, Delhi, on July 27.”

Known for her unmatched voice and emotional depth, the singer will perform some of her most beloved tracks. The concert promises an unforgettable evening of Sufi, classical and Bollywood hits.

When: July 27, 2025, 7 pm onwards

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court Metro Station

Entry by tickets live on: www.bookmyshow.com

For further information, contact Rabindra Jha at 9899235055