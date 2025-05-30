Reflections: Memories, magic and joy with Ankita’s Piano

On Thursday evening, music lovers of the capital sat enthralled and enchanted at a musical evening held at the Stein Auditorium of the India Habitat Centre, that was performed by award-winning, internationally acclaimed pianist, Ankita Kumar. The concert ‘Reflections’ featured a specially curated list of Hindi film songs and Western classics, played on the piano in a sequence to bring forth various moods amongst the listeners. Songs to evoke happiness and joy, to celebrate seasons, some to evoke nostalgia and then high-pitched, pulsating numbers to stimulate the audience to tap its feet and make them dance and have them return home with positivity and confidence.

Ankita performed the pieces and explained as she played; the impact music can potentially have on our minds and bodies. How musical compositions can potentially change our state of mind and catalyse positive thinking if we permit them to permeate our senses?

Endorsing these ideas, Ankita performed classical ‘rag’ based Hindi film songs like ‘Jaago Mohan Pyaare’, ‘Pia Tose Naina Lage Re’ and ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ for the audiences, to depict the impact of classical music on the human mind. She went on to play songs in minor scales like ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si’ and ‘Nakhrewali’, which she said could evoke nostalgia amongst people. The Western section featured pieces like ‘River Flows in You’, ‘Can’t Help Fallin in Love’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera’ amongst others. Ankita was accompanied by Jaideep Lakhtakia on the guitar and Tulsi Madhva on the percussion. The concert featured ‘jugalbandi’ between the three musicians and made for an exquisite listening experience.

The evening was presided over by the Chief Guest Shatrughan Sinha (Member of Parliament and a veteran film star). Also, in the audience sat AS Dulat (Former RAW Chief), Neeraj Kumar (Former Commissioner of Police) and Brian Silas (celebrity pianist) amongst others.

Talking of the piano concert, Shatrughan Sinha said, “I listened to the piano in a different light today - as a means to reflect inwards and feel various moods with music. It is incredible; how music can impact our moods and can be used as an effective tool to ensure good mental health in today’s times of stress and competition. I congratulate Ankita on her performance and on an outstanding concert.”