Reaching new heights of success and excellence in travel sector

On October 3, ‘Condé Nast Traveller UK’ announced the results of its 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Imperial New Delhi recognised as the ‘Number One hotel in Delhi and Number Four in Asia - India’ among the top hotels in the world.

More than 520,000 ‘Condé Nast Traveller UK and US’ readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners endorses the world’s best hotels, cruises, countries, cities, resorts, trains, airlines, airports, spas, islands, luggage, villas and tour operators.

Louis Sailer, Senior Executive and Vice President of The Imperial, New Delhi, said, “Team Imperial joins me in expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons from home and abroad and readers of ‘Condé Nast Traveller’ for this prestigious honour to our grand dame. This momentous achievement as the number one hotel in Delhi and number four in Asia - India and among the world’s best hotels is a pivotal component in our tireless endeavour to preserve the hotel’s iconic heritage and service legacy.”

“As we stand on the precipice of the next chapter in our illustrious voyage, we invite you to join us in this transformative journey at The Imperial, New Delhi. We continue to remain a sanctuary of luxury and warmth, steadfast in our commitment to the essence that has defined us throughout the ages, embracing the art of bespoke, heartfelt hospitality and creating experiences that are not just memorable but indelible,” he added.

The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveller’s UK website at cntraveller.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.