Rashme celebrates the success of ‘Wicca: A Magical Journey’

Rashme Oberoi, the award-winning author, an internationally acclaimed tarot card master, healer, and Wiccan, hosted a party for the success of her book ‘Wicca: A Magical Journey’, which is a bestseller. This is the second print run of her book, which was launched by Shashi Tharoor last year in December.

The success party was held at the Jamun Tree at the Gymkhhana Club in New Delhi. Friends, family and socialites graced the occasion.

Rashme teaches her audiences through her book how to manifest their desires through simple magical practices. Wicca is a way of life in which practitioners are engaged in helping people improve their life circumstances. They work in accordance with the Wiccan principles, which are to manifest people’s desires without harming anyone and for the highest good.

The book is truly magical and magic comes to all those who believe in it. So, people can read ‘Wicca: A Magical Journey’, which is available on ‘Amazon’, so as to know more about magic and how one can create it.

Rashme is a veteran tarot card master who has been reading the cards for the past 29 years. When she began reading the cards, tarot cards were not available in India, but today this form of divination is widely accepted and has become a prominent art of prediction and guidance.

She was inclined to pursue occult studies right from childhood. As she grew older, she started sharpening her intuition and psychic skills through the tarot cards, the runes and the pendulum. Later, she got into the Wiccan way of life and studied Wicca formally. She then started doing simple magic spells to better the circumstances of her clients. She also studied ‘Shamanic Pranic’ and crystal healing.

She hosted a weekly show on ‘Zee TV’ for five years on tarot, crystals and dream interpretation. Currently, she hosts the weekly show on predictions for all sun signs on DNA, the digital channel of ‘Zee’.