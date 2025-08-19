Rangla Amritsar: Golden City flavours come alive

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida is set to celebrate the culinary legacy of Punjab’s Golden City with its food festival ‘Rangla Amritsar’ at Infinity, the all-day dining restaurant from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

In collaboration with its sister hotel, Holiday Inn Amritsar Ranjit Avenue, the festival features Chef Jaswant Singh, who is currently part of the Holiday Inn Amritsar kitchen team and deeply rooted in the city’s food culture. Having grown up amidst Amritsar’s bustling streets and community kitchens, the chef brings with him authentic flavours and traditional techniques that embody the city’s soul. His personal connection to the Golden City ensures that every dish reflects not just a recipe, but a memory.

The theme, ‘Gediyaan te galliyan, swad Amritsar wargha’, recreates the vibrant charm of Amritsar’s iconic food lanes. Infinity will be transformed into a slice of Lawrence Road and Novelty Chowk, with ‘pind-style dhaba’ seating, colourful folk-inspired décor, live lassi counters, ‘makhan-churning’ demonstrations and the aromas of slow-cooked curries and tandoor grills. Guests will experience Amritsar not just as a cuisine, but as a festival of sights, sounds and shared joy.

The menu curated by Chef Jaswant Singh alongside Chef Roushan Sharma, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, brings forth signature favourites such as ‘Challi da shorba’, ‘Amritsari tangri kebab’, ‘Amritsari kulcha chhole’, ‘Amritsari macchi’, ‘Amritsari wadiyan’, ‘Makki di roti te sarson da saag’, ‘Amritsari raan’, ‘Mutton balochi kadhai’, ‘Mogewala kukkad’ and ‘Kesar da dhaba paneer’, with sweet indulgences like ‘Alsi di pinni’, ‘Rawa khajoor kheer’ and ‘Doodh mawa halwa’.

Chef Roushan Sharma, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, said, “Amritsari cuisine is soulful - it carries the warmth of home, the strength of tradition and the joy of sharing. Cooking alongside Chef Jaswant Singh, who has lived and worked in Amritsar for years, ensures that ‘Rangla Amritsar’ isn’t just a festival but a heartfelt retelling of the city’s food story.”

Pankaj Gupta, Area General Manager, IHG Hotels Southwest Asia, added, “‘Rangla Amritsar’ is part of our vision to promote India’s regional cuisines and bring them to our guests in immersive, memorable ways. Partnering with our sister hotel is a part of this initiative. As the festive season begins, this festival is our way of offering families and modern-day diners an experience that is both authentic and celebratory.”

Timings: 7 pm - 11 pm

Buffet price: Rs 2,799 + taxes per person | Special offer: 2+1 on buffet