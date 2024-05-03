Rangeelo Rajasthan Food Extravaganza: A journey to the royal kitchens of Rajasthan

Be ready for a gastronomic adventure through the rich culinary heritage of Rajasthan as Infinity at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi, Mayur Vihar, Noida, proudly presents the ‘Rangeelo Rajasthan Food Extravaganza’. The chefs journeyed to the royal kitchens of Rajasthan, learning coveted secret recipes and traditions. Additionally, Infinity has roped in local cooks to curate authentic regional flavours.

From May 3 to May 12, 2024, food lovers can indulge themselves in a celebration of flavours and traditions inspired by the diverse cuisines of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Bikaner. Under the resounding motif ‘Panch Rang Panch Nagar’, the festival’s theme draws inspiration from the architectural hues of these cities, celebrating their cultural and culinary vibrance.

People can feast their taste buds on over 100 dishes on a cyclic menu featuring an array of exquisite delicacies. From the fiery ‘Laal Maas’ to the soul-satisfying ‘Papad Mangodi ki Sabji’, the aromatic ‘Dal Panchmel’, the exotic ‘Ker Sangri’, the decadent ‘Bajra Kesari’ and ‘Gulab Choorma’, the adventurous ‘Jungli Maas’, the aromatic ‘Dhaniya Murgh’, the traditional ‘Bajre’, ‘Makke ka Raab’ and the fiery ‘Mirchi ke Tapore’, each dish is a masterpiece meticulously crafted by our culinary artisans, promising to transport food lovers to the heart of Rajasthan’s culinary heartland.

People will also experience the warmth and authenticity of village-style preparations cooked by local women from Rajasthan, where they expertly prepare fresh, crisp, piping ‘Jowar Bajra’ and ‘Bejar’ rotis straight from the ‘chulhas’ to everyone’s plates, served with ‘Kutty Mirchi’ and an assortment of chutneys.

Step into the rustic charm of the village-style dining experience ‘Padharo Mhare Desh’ where one can dine under the stars amid traditional decor and live folk performances, including the enchanting Kathputli puppetry, spirited ‘Ghoda Gadi’ dance and soulful folk singers or immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of a traditional ‘Rangrez Bazaar’, complete with lively stalls offering local handicrafts and entertainment.

Pankaj Gupta, Area General Manager, underscored the significance of such immersive dining experiences in today’s dynamic culinary landscape. “In a world where dining options abound, we believe in offering our guests more than just a meal. The ‘Rangeelo Rajasthan Food Extravaganza’ isn’t merely a culinary event - it’s a journey of discovery and delight, where every dish and every performance tell a story of Rajasthan’s rich heritage and culture.”

Executive Chef Roushan Sharma shared his profound insights into the significance of learning and traveling to Rajasthan for the curation of the festival’s menu. “Our culinary expedition to Rajasthan was a blend of royalty and authenticity. Spending a day with ‘Thakur Kunal Singh Sa’ graciously unravelled the secrets of royal recipes, while our interactions with local villagers added depth to our understanding of the region’s culinary traditions. We have incorporated dishes from Marwari, Mewari, Shekhawati and Hadoti cuisines.”

Date: May 3 to May 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: Rs 2599 + taxes per person

Contact: 8860605588, 8860634435