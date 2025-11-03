Rangeelo Rajasthan: Celebrating Rajasthan’s royal kitchens & rustic traditions

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, in collaboration with Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre, is set to present ‘Rangeelo Rajasthan: Thaat, Maat aur Rasoi’, a 10-day celebration of Rajasthan’s royal kitchens and rustic traditions. To be hosted at Infinity from November 7 to November 16, 2025, the festival will bring to life the contrast and harmony of Mewar and Marwar, showcasing how geography, heritage, and spices shape the culinary identity of India’s desert state.

At its heart, the festival explores the idea of ‘Thaat’ - the regal grandeur of Mewar’s palace kitchens - meeting ‘Maat’, the earthy resilience of Marwar’s desert hearths, converging into one ‘Rasoi’ that embodies the diversity of Rajasthan. A cyclic menu of over 50 handcrafted delicacies will celebrate the state’s many flavours, traditions and tales.

From the lush lands and shimmering lakes of Mewar emerge dishes that echo royal opulence - Mewari Safed Maas, Lapsi, Dal Bafla, Mewari Kadhi, Gatte ki Sabji and Badam Halwa - each reflecting the generosity born of abundance, rich in ghee, milk and dry fruits. In striking contrast, the rugged terrains of Marwar will tell a story of resilience and spice through Dal Baati Choorma, Ker Sangri, Jungli Maas, Lehsun Tikka, Panchmel Dal and Bajre ki Roti - bold, earthy and deeply soulful, a cuisine shaped by the ingenuity of desert life. Adding further colour will be regional favourites such as Jaipuri Pyaz Kachori, Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada, Bajra Raab, Mawa Kachori, Ghevar and Moong Dal Halwa - each narrating the story of the land it belongs to, together creating a tapestry of Rajasthan’s regal and rustic flavours.

Chef Roushan Sharma, Executive Chef of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, said, “Rajasthan’s cuisine represents the perfect balance of artistry and resilience. Having worked across the state, I’ve seen how local ingredients and seasonal constraints have shaped dishes into culinary masterpieces. ‘Thaat, Maat aur Rasoi’ celebrates that evolution - bringing regional authenticity to modern urban dining.”

“Every region of Rajasthan tells its story through its food. From the delicately spiced gravies of Mewar to the fiery, rustic notes of Marwar, each recipe carries the soul of its land. For us, this festival is about preserving those heirloom techniques - the slow cooking, the balance of spice and the pride of creating flavours that feel like home,” added Chef Hem Singh Gurjar of Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre.

During the festival, Infinity will be transformed into an immersive Rajasthani courtyard, where traditional ‘jharokhas’, vibrant textiles and earthen décor will frame the experience. The air will resonate with the sounds of live folk music and puppet performances, as aromas of slow-cooked gravies mingle with the rhythm of desert melodies, creating a setting that feels both festive and timeless.

Venue: Infinity, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida

Dates: November 7 to November 16, 2025

Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm

Buffet Price: Rs 2,799 + taxes per person