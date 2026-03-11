Ramayana Circuit Train Journey: An experience for the devotees of Lord Shri Ram

There is good news for all the devotees of Lord Shri Ram. Indian Railways is all set to run the iconic ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ tour by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourists train to promote pilgrimage tourism. The specially designed pilgrimage tour aims to offer devotees a unique opportunity to visit prominent destinations associated with the life and journey of Lord Rama as described in the sacred epic ‘Ramayana’. This tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on March 30, 2026 and cover prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama. The proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train, which has modern amenities.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features, including two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massagers. The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. 1st AC, 2nd AC and 3rd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

The tour will be completed in 17 days. The first destination is Ayodhya, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi and Ram Ki Paidi (Saryu ghat). Bharat Mandir at Nandigram follows next. The subsequent destination is Sitamarhi in Bihar, where tourists shall be visiting Sita Ji’s birthplace and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal), which will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, the train proceeds to Buxar, where the sightseeing would include Ramrekha ghat and Rameshwarnath temple. The next destination is Varanasi, where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, Tulsi Mandir and Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir temples and will also witness the ‘Ganga aarti’. In the next couple of days, the passengers would be taken to Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road, where night stay will also be provided.

Further, the next halt of the train is at Nasik, wherein the Trimbakeshwar Temple and the Panchvati area will be covered. Hampi, believed to be the ancient city of Krishkindha, is the next destination. Here, Anjaneya Hill regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, will be covered along with other heritage sites like Vitthala and Virupaksha temples. Rameshwaram is the last city of this train tour. Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanuskodi are a part of the visit. The train returns to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7560 kms in this entire tour.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ to promote domestic tourism, at an exciting price of Rs. 1,14,100/- per person for 3 AC, Rs. 1,51,225/- per person for 2 AC and Rs. 1,64,940/- per person for 1 AC class. Package price is inclusive of train journeys in respective classes, accommodation in 3-star hotels for 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers & sight-seeing in AC Coaches, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers. All necessary health precaution measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour.

For more details, one can visit the IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav and booking is available online, on a first-come, first-served basis on the web portal. For more information, one can contact the mobile numbers 8595931047, 8287930484, 8287930299, 8882826357 and 8287930032.