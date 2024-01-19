Rakhee Gulzar enjoys phuchka at Victoria Memorial

In the chilly mornings of Kolkata, veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar, currently shooting for Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay’s new Bengali film ‘Amar Boss’, couldn’t resist the temptation of having ‘phuchkas’. During the filming of a crucial scene at Victoria Memorial, Rakhee, along with young actors Aishwarya Sen, Sauraseni Maitra and Shruti Das, was seen gorging on the mouthwatering ‘phuchkas’. The shooting for ‘Amar Boss’ started on January 5. The film also stars Shiboprosad and Srabanti in key roles.

Having last appeared in Rituparno Ghosh’s ‘Shubho Mahurat’ in 2003, Rakhee’s return to Bengali cinema has piqued the interest of the audience. She acted in ‘Nirban’, directed by Gautam Halder after ‘Shubho Mahurat’ but the film didn’t have a theatrical release. It was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival and several other film festivals.