Raj Chakraborty Announces 'Abar Proloy' With Saswata & Saayoni

In 2013, when Raj Chakraborty directed 'Proloy' with Parambrata Chatterjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Saswata Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty, he said it was his tribute to the brave soul Barun Biswas, who had protested against the abuse of women in Barasat's Sutia but was later murdered. Known for his potboilers like 'Borbaad', 'Shotru' and 'Dui Prithibi', 'Proloy' showed how the director can make films about real-life subjects too. Till today, 'Proloy' has a fan following and the director even made it for TV, titled 'Proloy Ashche'.

Nine years after 'Proloy' happened on the big screen, now the director has decided to bring the much-loved franchise to OTT. Titled 'Abar Proloy', the web series will star Saswata, Saayoni Ghosh, June Malia, Koushani Mukherjee, Ritwik Chakraborty, Sohini Sengupta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Paran Bandhopadhyay and Gaurav Chakravarty and will stream on a leading Bengali OTT platform. Interestingly, his wife-actress Subhashree Ganguly steps into the shoes of a producer for the first time with 'Abar Proloy.'

With 'Abar Proloy', the director promises to return to his 'hardcore commercial zone', something he is known for in the Bengali film industry. "There was a lot of curiosity with 'Proloy' and after film and TV, we thought of bringing the franchise to OTT. This time, the story of 'Abar Proloy' is based in the Sundarbans," he said.

"I was in Proloy and I am excited to work on the next film with such stellar casting. Also, congratulations to Subhashree for being the producer. It is such a proud moment for us," said Saayoni, who has acted in Chakraborty's 'Kanamachi' and 'Shotru' earlier.

The leading OTT platform also announced exciting lineups of content including Indranil Roychowdhury's 'Choto Lok', Anjan Dutt's thriller 'Seven', Arindam Sil's 'Shabash Feluda' with Parambrata Chatterjee, Kaushik Ganguly and more.

When Manish Kalra, the chief business officer of the leading OTT platform was asked about the challenges of digital content in the Bengali market, he said, "The OTT market in Bengal is conducive to growth at present. The creators and talents are open to creating meaningful stories. For this, we have collaborated with the industry's prominent storytellers and leading faces, like Parambrata, Raima, Ankush and Raj, to name a few. We are hopeful that the viewers will love the content library that we are building for them."

Meanwhile, Parambrata, who will be seen as Felu Mitter in Sil's OTT original 'Gangtok-e-Gondogol', said, "Playing the character of Feluda was like stepping into the shoes of Sherlock. It is an honour to be recognised for Satyajit Ray's creations. The guessing game will keep the audience hooked and enthralled till the end."