Raima Sen unveils look of new series on her birthday

Her roles as Nandita in ‘Hello’ and Ranja in ‘Roktokorobi’ have made her a standout talent in the world of OTT platforms. On her birthday, fans were thrilled as actor Raima Sen revealed the first look of ‘Kolonko’, a new web series where she will be seen playing the role of Chaiti, a mother and wife.

In ‘Kolonko’, directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, Chaiti and Rangan, who were college best friends and later married, had a pact to always be honest, even about their feelings for others. However, after 20 years of marriage, Rangan reveals he’s fallen in love with someone else, testing their commitment to truth and friendship.

Raima, who recently appeared in the film ‘The Vaccine War’, expressed her excitement for the series and said, “Sahana Dutta is a brilliant creator known for her impactful storytelling and immersive world. I’m glad to have done the series.”