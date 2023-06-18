Rafiath Rashid Mithila to play the protagonist in ‘O Abhagi’

At a time when Rituparna Sengupta-starring ‘Datta’, based on renowned Bengali author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, is playing on the big screen, another story of the author is being adapted by director Anirban Chakraborty.

Based on Chattopadhyay’s popular short story ‘Abhagir Swargo’, Chakraborty is making a new Bengali film titled ‘O Abhagi’. The film will see Bangladeshi actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila play the protagonist.

The film also stars Sayan Ghosh as Rasik, Subrata Dutta as a zamindar, Debjani Chatterjee as Ginni Ma and Ishan Mazumder as Yamraj.

According to the director, several new characters have been added to the screenplay alongside the main characters created by the acclaimed author.

“Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay has portrayed the raw and harsh reality of rural culture in this story. The challenge was to create something new without tampering with the essence of the actual story,” said Chakraborty.