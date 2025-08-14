Qissa, Le Meridien, Gurgaon: A confident new voice in Gurgaon’s dining scene

On the 12th floor of Le Meridien, far above the dust and din, ‘Qissa’ unfolds like a jewel box - a serene retreat with sweeping views across both city skyline and pastoral fringe. My partner and I were invited for a preview dinner ahead of the restaurant’s grand opening on August 15, a date chosen with quiet patriotism to coincide with Independence Day.

We began, as civilised people must, with cocktails. Her choice, the Picante, was a confident, spicy overture. Mine, the Curry Leaf Martini, was fragrant and refined, the herbal whisper of its namesake leaf winding neatly through the gin. The mixologist has an array of Indian infusions laid out like a science experiment - I’ll be back here to sample more of his alchemy.

The kitchen’s overture continued with a set of starters that displayed an admirable range. The ‘Nimbu Mirchi Ka Jheenga’, bright with citrus and heat, was delicious; the ‘Rampuri Seekh Kabab’ offered smoky sophistication. Even the more rustic-sounding ‘Dhaba Style Tamatar’ was treated with elegance, its acidity balanced perfectly.

From the mains, the ‘Lobster Masala’ arrived as a richly perfumed showpiece - tender, indulgent and deftly spiced without obscuring the lobster’s own sweetness. The ‘Champaran Handi Gosht’ spoke in a deeper register, its slow-cooked mutton tender and tasty, a hymn to patience and tradition.

Desserts proved that ‘Qissa’ understands how to finish a story: the ‘Kunafa Nest with Gulab Jamun’ offered textural theatre; the ‘Mirchi Ka Halwa’ was a wry, gently fiery encore - a reminder that sweetness can be as complex as any savoury course.

Throughout, Chef Qureshi’s visits to our table were perfectly judged - informative, never overbearing. The dining room’s ‘Indian Art Deco’ theme completes the experience: warm, stylish and faintly cinematic.

‘Qissa’ promises to be more than another high-rise restaurant. It is a confident new voice in Gurgaon’s dining scene, telling its own story with polish, poise and just enough spice to keep one leaning forward for the next chapter.