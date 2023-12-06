India International Centre (IIC) has organised an exhibition, titled ‘Putul: Traditional Toys and Dolls of India’, which has been curated by Asani Bhaduri.

Traditional toys and dolls are dying a slow death in India despite a recent push from the government. Continuing for thousands of years, toys and festive fairs are now vanishing from urban culture and public spaces. The art of toy making isn’t restricted to specific parts of India as commonly believed - rather it is extraordinarily vast - as is the diversity of the raw materials.

From the Agnibarna-Madhumadhabi Bhaduri collection, this exhibition showcases more than 50 toys and dolls from different states and union territories of India made of wood, papier-mâché, metal, tin, stone carving, leather, candle, clothes, seashells and more.

An effort has been made to present diverse craftsmanship throughout the country. There are special display sections with action toys, masks and toys made up of miscellaneous objects. A ‘Toy of the Day’ shall be displayed every day during the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on view until December 12, 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm at IIC’s Annexe Art Gallery.