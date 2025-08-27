Purvaiya 4.0: Celebrating Bihar & Jharkhand’s traditional cuisines

Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida invites food lovers on a flavorful voyage with ‘Purvaiya 4.0’, a specially curated food festival celebrating the traditional cuisines of Bihar and Jharkhand. The festival will be held from August 29 to September 6, 2025, at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Café On 3.

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Ashutosh Bisht, this fourth edition of ‘Purvaiya’ promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience, combining rich heritage with authentic regional recipes.

Guests will be treated to a variety of regional delicacies such as ‘Sattu ka Sharbat’, ‘Puchka’, ‘Chapra ka Mutton Chaap’, ‘Chana Ghugni’, ‘Bihari Kebab’, ‘Litti Chokha’, ‘Dal Pitha’, ‘Kachehri ka Salan’, ‘Sarson Wali Machli’, ‘Dhanbad ki Besan ki Subzi’, ‘Hisua ki Zimikand ki Subzi’ and others. To round off the feast, indulge in an array of desserts such as ‘Thekua’, ‘Chandrakala’, ‘Malpua’ and ‘Anarsa’ - sweet, rich, and steeped in tradition.

Adding to the immersive experience, Café On 3 will be adorned with themed décor, featuring elements of the region’s art and culture, creating a vibrant yet earthy ambience. Live instrumental folk music and servers dressed in regional attire will further transport diners to the heartlands of Bihar and Jharkhand.

“With each edition of ‘Purvaiya’, we aim to revive and celebrate the culinary diversity of Bihar and Jharkhand, which share similar cultural and culinary ties. We are proud to bring recipes passed down through generations to a modern dining table,” said Executive Chef Ashutosh Bisht.

Shashi Shankar, Food & Beverage Manager at Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, said, “Now in its fourth edition, ‘Purvaiya’ has become more than just a food festival for us. It’s a cultural showcase that brings together heritage, flavours and storytelling through food. We are delighted to welcome our guests to experience the warmth and authenticity of these regions, right here in the heart of Delhi NCR.”