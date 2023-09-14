‘Pulp drama is rarely explored in Bengali films’

Pulp films have a cult following and now director Debaloy Bhattacharya has decided to delve into pulp drama in his forthcoming Bengali release, ‘Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole’ starring Abir Chatterjee, Paran Bandhopadhyay, Pratik Dutta and Shruti Das. “Pulp drama is a genre rarely explored in Bengali cinema. Abir and Shruti have delivered great performances, while Paran da’s acting prowess is sure to leave the audience spellbound,” said Bhattacharya, who also directed ‘Indubala Bhaater Hotel’.

On Wednesday, the motion poster of the film was released in Kolkata. A thrilling adaptation of Swapankumar’s pulp fiction, the film tracks the adventures of detective Deepak Chatterjee (read Abir) and his long-time confidant, Ratanlal. Abir, who is the go-to actor for any detective character in Bengali cinema, is excited about the release of the film, which will be the maiden venture of ‘Hoichoi Studios’. “We tried something new with ‘Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole’ and we hope the audience will like it,” he said.

Though the makers are yet to announce a release date, sources say the film might hit theatres during Diwali. Reportedly, Dhrubo Banerjee’s new film ‘Bogola Mama’ was initially slated for a Diwali release, but a portion of the movie’s post-production is left.