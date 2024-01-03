Puja Banerjee to play cabaret dancer in Bengali series

Actor Puja Banerjee is back in Tollywood after a hiatus with her new web series, ‘Cabaret’. A period drama set in Kolkata and other parts of Bengal during the 1960s and 1970s, the series also stars Satyam Bhattacharya and Shantilal Mukherjee.

Directed by Utsav Mukherjee, the series tells an unusual love story of a cabaret dancer Miss Elina (Puja) and Naxalite militant Swarup.

“I always wanted to play a character like Miss Elina. ‘Cabaret’ has a beautiful story. As an actor, you get very little opportunity where the script demands the best of you. Miss Elina has quite a lot of shades,” said Puja.

‘Cabaret’ will start streaming on ‘Addatimes’ on January 26.