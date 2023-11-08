Prosenjit Chatterjee to fulfill Pradeep Sarkar’s dream

When director Pradeep Sarkar passed away in March 2023, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a touching video of her meeting with him during the preparations for their film ‘Noti Binodini’, which was set to start filming in October. Kangana expressed her deep sorrow, writing on social media, “I am shattered. We were to start Noti Binodini in October and now I feel so lost.”

Reportedly, Prosenjit Chatterjee is now set to direct the Hindi film, which was previously scripted by the late director. If all goes well, the movie will be shot in Kolkata after the Lok Sabha elections. During the promotion of his Durga Puja release, ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, Prosenjit discussed his return to direct.

Despite his busy schedule with films and OTT projects like ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Scoop’, Prosenjit had always wanted to get back into directing. His last directorial venture was ‘Purushottam’ in 1992, starring Debasree Roy and himself.

Meanwhile, director Ram Kamal Mukherjee is all set to release a film about the prima donna of the Bengali stage, Noti Binodini, featuring Rukmini Maitra, early next year.