Prosenjit Chatterjee: Cementing his position in Bollywood

After winning hearts for playing the ruthless and suave studio honcho, Srikant Roy, of the ‘Roy Talkies’ in Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama ‘Jubilee’, Prosenjit Chatterjee steps into the shoes of investigative journalist Jaideb Sen, who gets murdered. Directed by National Award-winning Hansal Mehta, the web series ‘Scoop’ also stars Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja and Mohammed Zeeshan.

Inspired by Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’, ‘Scoop’ is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak (Karishma), an ambitious crime journalist. However, her life takes a complete U-turn when she is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen. Ending up in prison, she has to fight for justice against the media, police and Mumbai’s underworld.

Given the success of ‘Jubilee’, Prosenjit is on a roll, especially in Bollywood now. With his debut OTT show, the Bengali cinema star has managed to cement his position in Bollywood. Now, doing a Hansal Mehta show will definitely add more impetus to his career in Mumbai.

Speaking about the series, Mehta said, “Reading Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. In ‘Scoop’, I found a story that speaks urgently to our post-truth times. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”

On Monday, the trailer for the crime drama was unveiled. The series is set to premiere on ‘Netflix’ on June 2.

Meanwhile, Prosenjit recently met Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal, also the father of actor Vicky Kaushal, for his upcoming pan-India Bengali film, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’. Based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, Prosenjit will be seen playing Bhabani Pathak in Subhrajit Mitra’s directorial.