Producer Aritra Das excited about his new venture Iksa Studio

The world has become a global village, thanks to the rapid advancements in technology. Today, it doesn’t matter where you live - if you have internet access and talent, the world will notice. And that’s basically what a bunch of young talented minds from the quaint town in West Bengal’s Chandannagar, a former French colony, has set out to do through Iksa Studio.

In Sanskrit, ‘Iksa’ means vision and the team, led by the dynamic Aritra Das - a well-known name in the film production circuit in both Bollywood and Bengal - comprises passionate game developers, designers and storytellers. They aim to create immersive and unforgettable gaming and animated experiences. From concept to execution, they utilise cutting-edge technology and innovative gameplay mechanics to create anime-style animations.

Das’ journey has been quite interesting. He began his career as a producer in 2015, collaborating with actors like Esha Deol, Celina Jaitley and others. In 2023, he launched his own venture, focusing on anime-style animated web series. He teamed up with Soham Chakraborty (co-founder and show director), Deb Kumar Ghosh (co-founder and executive producer), Mriganka Bhuyan (co-founder and episodic director), Saikat Roy (co-founder and technical director) and Bratati Ghosh (production manager) to bring this vision to life.

“Anime-style animation is relatively new in India, but it’s extremely popular among the youngsters. At Iksa Studio, we’ve developed a 2D and 3D mix pipeline and have a talented team of artists and animators. Currently, we’re working on a series about Chiranjeevi,” said Das.

The young producer and entrepreneur is confident that anime-style animation has a lot of scope in India. “Remember how we loved watching ‘Mahabharata’ as kids and later, ‘Motu Patlu’? Anime-style animation is now gaining traction and experts are needed in this sector to bring intricate details to the work. This is where we come in,” added Das, who is also collaborating with a studio in Paris.