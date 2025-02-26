Press Club of India presents its first literary festival

The Press Club of India will host its literary festival and book fair for book and literature enthusiasts for the first time. The two-day event, which takes place from February 28 to March 2, 2025, intends to give a platform to the members who wrote books in Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, English and many more Indian languages.

“Since the idea is to celebrate the intrinsic link between journalism and book-writing, the Club will also offer some space to books written by well-known journalists who may not be Club members, but whose books have contributed immensely to the understanding of a certain issue/ topic,” said PCI president Gautam Lahiri.

He further added, “Those sets of books would be featured through special invitations to their writers by the Club authorities. The festival is anchored by a competent group alongside me including Club vice president Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, executive member Surabhi Kanga and Mahtab Alam, who spearheads the Club’s successful programme, ‘PCI Conversations’.”

Along with insightful panel discussions and food stalls, the festival will see the involvement of many publishing houses, including Midland The Book Shop, Niyogi Books, National Book Trust of India, Ananda Publishers and many more.