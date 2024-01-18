Bratya Basu, the state education minister, effortlessly balances his official responsibilities with his true passion for storytelling. A seasoned actor and thespian, Basu is all set for the release of his new Bengali film ‘Hubba’, a biopic on the notorious gangster Hubba Shyamal in the 1990s Hooghly, played by popular Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim. The film will also be released in Bangladesh and various parts of the world including the UK, USA and Singapore. In a chat with ‘Millennium Post’, he discussed his films, direction and more.

In your debut directorial ‘Rasta’ in 2003, you explored the lives of marginal characters and now, with your latest project, ‘Hubba’, you’ve once again delved into the narrative of a marginal character. What draws you to these individuals on the fringes of society?

These marginal characters are a reflection of our society, shaped by political and socio-economic conditions and societal norms that often determine who ends up marginalised. Here, I’d like to talk about director Ram Gopal Varma, who portrayed the transformation of these characters in films like ‘Shiva’ and ‘Satya’. These stories resonate with the societal dynamics we witness. I find these marginal characters to be powerful tools for storytelling, offering a unique lens to explore societal issues.

Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim acted in your 2021 film, ‘Dictionary’. Did you specifically write the character of Hubba with him in mind?

Absolutely. The character of Hubba was written with Mosharraf in mind. During the shooting of ‘Dictionary’, I was already contemplating ‘Hubba’ and I shared the idea with him. He flew down to Kolkata, heard the narrative and agreed to take on the role.

If Mosharraf hadn’t agreed, would you have considered playing the role of Hubba yourself?

I prefer not to act in my own films. Directing requires full involvement in the filmmaking process. When I act, I approach it with a calm mind and prefer to have my dialogues in advance, preparing thoroughly for the character. Balancing both roles as a director and actor is challenging for me now. However, if circumstances arise in the future, I might consider taking on both roles in a project.

Being the state education minister, did you find yourself conscious of your image, especially considering ‘Hubba’ is a gangster movie?

I’ve been the state education minister for five years. However, since 1996, I’ve been an artiste, even though only a few may know me in that capacity. My identity as an artiste is an integral part of who I am.

You will be seen in Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Calcutta’ and in Pratim D Gupta’s ‘Chalchitra’. Given your diverse acting range, why are we not seeing you in films more often?

Acting opportunities depend on the roles offered. Perhaps directors here believe I’m busy. Until 2021, I acted in films, but since then, the focus has also shifted to filmmaking.

Raajhorshee De and Srijit Mukherji are reportedly adapting your hit plays namely ‘Hemlat: The Prince of Garanhata’ and ‘Winkle Twinkle’ respectively. As the dramatist, do you get involved with the adaptations?

Certainly not. Enter a contract with me, seek permission and offer due loyalty. While they may be adapting from my play, in the end, it’s their film. I don’t have any creative input in that process.