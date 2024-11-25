‘Prasar Bharati’, ‘RailTel’ and ‘PlayboxTV’ launch ‘Freedom Plan’

In a landmark association, ‘Prasar Bharati’, ‘RailTel Corporation of India’ and ‘PlayboxTV’ have unveiled the ‘Freedom Plan’ of ‘RailWire’. The plan is an OTT bundled home internet plan by ‘RailWire’, RailTel’s retail home internet service which brings high-speed internet at an affordable price to the masses. ‘RailWire’ focuses more on tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas where quality broadband services are often unavailable. OTT bundled offers available in ‘Freedom Plan’ give the subscriber access to quality entertainment as well. The plan comes with Prasar Bharati’s very own OTT platform ‘Waves’ and nine more premium OTTs, 30 Mbps high-speed internet along with 400+ live TV channels and 200+ games. ‘RailTel’ is the first telco in association with ‘PlayboxTV’ as an OTT aggregator to onboard Prasar Bharati’s newly launched OTT ‘Waves’ to its platform.

Customers will be able to access a new collection of ‘Family Entertainment’. The extensive reach of ‘RailWire’ and its penetration in the underserved and rural markets is something that will help bring the ‘Freedom Plan’ to a wider and more diverse audience. This is the making of a digital nation in action. The willingness and ability to reach not just the current customers but to go beyond and digitally educate the untapped markets is one of the main aims of this partnership. With millions of people commuting daily by Indian Railways, the collaboration also aims to offer on-the-go entertainment solutions.

Aamir Mulani, Founder and CEO of ‘PlayboxTV’, said, “It is very exciting to see ‘Prasar Bharati’, India’s premier entertainment and Infotainment hub, launch its very own OTT platform ‘Waves’. I feel proud to be the first OTT aggregation platform to onboard them and offer it to our customers. The ‘Freedom Plan’ being launched by ‘RailTel’ under ‘RailWire’ broadband is packed with rich content including ‘Waves’. Priced at Rs 299 monthly, I feel it is the perfect entertainment plan for every household in India.”

“Our home internet service ‘RailWire’ aims to bring affordable internet to underserved parts of the country. This collaboration aligns with India’s vision of becoming a knowledge economy by promoting digital literacy and ensuring every household can participate in the country’s digital transformation. The ‘Freedom Plan’ delivers content for all age groups including children, youth, adults and senior citizens by making it a perfect fit for family consumption,” said Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, ‘RailTel’.

Designed and developed by ‘RailTel’, ‘Waves OTT’ brings together archives from ‘Doordarshan’ and ‘All India Radio’ alongside live TV channels, movies, TV shows, podcasts, e-books and games. The platform is now available for Android and iOS devices, connected TVs, Firestick and Chromecast. ‘RailTel’ will oversee its operations, maintenance and user support for five years, including the establishment of a multilingual 24x7 call center. ‘Waves’ brings new and exciting shows to the audience that are perfect family entertainers. It will take people back in time and give the audience a walk down their sweet nostalgic memory lane with classic shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Ramayan’, ‘Shaktiman’ and ‘Fauj’, the show that launched Shah Rukh Khan’s career. It will also be a great opportunity for the younger generations to experience treasures forgotten in time. The app will also add to PlayboxTV’s already impressive list of 30+ OTT platforms.

“‘Waves’ OTT platform represents a transformative leap for ‘Prasar Bharati’ as we embrace the digital revolution to connect with India’s vast and diverse audience like never before. ‘RailTel’ - through ‘Freedom Plan’ under ‘Railwire’ broadband with its wider reach in 2/3 tier towns including rural and remote areas along with capabilities of ‘PlayboxTV’ - will help us reach a newer and wider audience through their vast network of ISP’s and LCO’s. This collaboration with ‘RailTel Corporation of India’ and ‘PlayboxTV’ reflects our vision of making high-quality, culturally rich and family entertainers accessible to every corner of the nation,” said Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of ‘Prasar Bharati’.

With the launch of the ‘Freedom Plan’, the mission isn’t only to connect rural India but also to provide meaningful digital experiences that educate and entertain. The plan is a gateway to seamless browsing and a treasure trove of entertainment.