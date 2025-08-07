Prasar Bharati and AEx SPORT announce a strategic partnership to broadcast Global League Wrestling

In a landmark development poised to transform India’s sports entertainment landscape, ‘Prasar Bharati’, the national public broadcaster, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘AEx SPORT’, the sports innovation vertical of UK-headquartered ‘AdiGroupe’, to broadcast Global League Wrestling (GLW), the first professional wrestling league of its kind in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

This unique collaboration brings together the expansive national reach of ‘Prasar Bharati’ - across both television, digital platforms and radio - and the global branding, content, production, IP and marketing expertise of ‘AEx SPORT’, to create a world-class sports entertainment property designed for Indian, Asia-Pacific and global audiences.

GLW will officially be unveiled on September 17, 2025, followed by its broadcast debut on October 4, 2025, coinciding with the Government of India’s continued push to promote sports and youth engagement. GLW will be telecast on ‘DD Sports’ and streamed on Prasar Bharati’s digital platform ‘Waves’ and ‘AIR’ with the inaugural season spanning 40 weeks of immersive, family-friendly programming.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of ‘Prasar Bharati’, emphasised: “This marks a new era for Indian pro-wrestling. The idea is to catapult Indian sports to global standards. Building on our existing partnerships with ‘Hockey India’, the Handball Association of India, PGTI and others, this partnership reinforces our commitment to promote a variety of sports and will give India’s next generation of youth and athletes a national platform.”

“This partnership underscores Prasar Bharati’s continued commitment to delivering engaging, culturally resonant and high-quality content to Indian audiences. GLW introduces a new genre of youth-led programming that combines traditional Indian storytelling with international sports entertainment standards,” commented Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of ‘Prasar Bharati’.

Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman of ‘AdiGroupe’ and ‘AEx SPORT’, added, “GLW is part of AEx SPORT’s broader mission to build immersive and inclusive sports-based cultural experiences for sports fans worldwide. We are dedicating GLW to India on the auspicious day of 17 September, to build Indian youth’s pride and self-confidence through competitiveness and excellence in sports entertainment and provide an opportunity for Indian pro-wrestling talent to shine on a global stage.”

The GLW format has been meticulously developed to reflect Indian cultural ethos while embracing global benchmarks in narrative structure, production design and athlete presentation. The league will introduce a fresh storytelling ecosystem, complete with original characters, cinematic storylines and a production environment tailored for family viewing.

Bolstering GLW’s appeal, The Great Khali, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and one of the most globally recognised Indian athletes, will serve as Brand Ambassador and Talent Commissioner. In this dual role, he will play a pivotal part in talent identification, mentorship, and content development.

“Wrestling transformed my life and gave me a global platform. GLW presents a serious, structured and entertaining opportunity for the next generation of Indian athletes to follow that same path. GLW will help them shine on Indian and global stages on our own terms,” stated The Great Khali.