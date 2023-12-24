Pradip Kumar Chopra’s vision: Redefining dependability in real estate and education

In the dynamic landscape of the real estate, where promises often remain unfulfilled, PS Group has emerged as a beacon of ‘dependability’. As one of the leading real estate companies in Kolkata and the country, the group’s success mantra revolves around a commitment to delivering on promises and exceeding customer expectations. “Dependability has been a cornerstone of PS Group’s success,” said Pradip Kumar Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of PS Group and iLead.

Timely project delivery, surpassing promised specifications without additional charges and incorporating newer features have set the group apart in an industry where delays and quality compromises are not uncommon. “We kept the promises we made and in most cases, we surpassed those promises. That helped us build a special image over a period of time,” he said.

Launching a new project involves meticulous market research to understand the specific needs and preferences of the target audience, Chopra said. Recognising that people prefer to stay in their familiar geographies, the group tailors’ projects to meet the unique demands of each locality. “People want to stay in their geographies, so when we launch a project, for instance, in Tollygunge, we are basically doing it for the people of that particular area. Maybe 5-10 percent of the people staying outside the area buy apartments too, but it’s mainly the local residents. So, we find out what kind of budget they are looking for and the facilities they wish to have. We look at their wish list and make it affordable,” he said.

Extremely positive about the growing real estate market in Kolkata, Chopra said Topsia and Tangra are emerging as areas experiencing significant surges in real estate development. “The availability of land in these centrally located areas has spurred growth, making them attractive choices for both developers and homebuyers,” he said. And what about New Town and Joka? “New Town is already developed. It’s a planned city. But New Town is still considered to be far from the main city. And people consider Joka to be outside Kolkata. I was living on Ballygunge Circular Road and I decided to move to Topsia,” he smiled.

Beyond real estate, PS Group has ventured into education with the establishment of iLead, an institute focused on providing holistic education. The institute aims to empower, educate and inspire the younger demographic. By offering experiential learning, projects and practical involvement, iLead sets itself apart in an era dominated by online education.

“I reached a point where I felt it was time to shift from just chasing money to doing something meaningful for society. Instead of purely financial goals, I started businesses with community benefits and this approach helped us grow quickly. Before starting iLead, I taught soft skills in colleges and the encouragement I got from students motivated me to create an educational institute. I felt it was my duty to inspire them to become entrepreneurs. Seeing the rise of online education, we decided to focus on what brick-and-mortar institutes could uniquely offer, like hands-on learning and experiential learning. This led to the establishment of iLead, a model educational hub for the future,” he said.

The founder’s vision for iLead is ambitious. With plans to convert it into a university under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the institute aims to grow from its current student strength of 2,300 to 5,000 in the next three years. “We started with 23 students and have grown to 2,300. Our goal is to reach 5,000 students in the next three years. This year, we’re excited about fostering entrepreneurship, with at least 10 startup businesses initiated by iLead students. I’m personally committed to mentoring and if needed, funding these ventures. As for PS Group, we will be focusing primarily on Kolkata and Eastern India,” he said.

In addition to real estate and education, PS Group’s founder has a passion for filmmaking. Actively involved in the creative sphere, he has acted in films, been nominated at film festivals and is now producing short films with a social message. He had written and produced ‘Before You Die...’, a film based on how a cancer patient and her family handle the trauma. This creative pursuit not only aligns with the group’s ethos of making a positive impact on society but also serves as a hands-on learning experience for students in the filmmaking department at iLead.

As PS Group continues to shape the skyline of Kolkata and contribute to education through iLead, its journey reflects a commitment to dependability, innovation and societal impact.