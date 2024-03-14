Poster of ‘Abar Awronne Din Ratri’ unveiled

Like Satyajit Ray’s gem ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, Suman Maitra’s latest Bengali film ‘Abar Awronne Din Ratri', too, revolves around four friends. Recently, the director unveiled the official poster of the film.

The poster beautifully showcases the profound friendship between Nandini (Paayel Sarkar), Enakshi (Rupsha Mukhopadhyay), Mithi (Alivia Sarkar) and Sweta (Yukta Rakshit), as they embark on a journey of self-discovery amidst the breathtaking landscapes of North Bengal. The film is set to be released in April 2024.

“I wanted to explore the transformative power of friendship and self-discovery amidst the beauty of our homeland. I’m sure this film will be a different experience for all,” said Maitra, who had earlier directed films like ‘Dashami’, ‘Aami o Apu’ and ‘Shimanto’.