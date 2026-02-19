Portraits of 20 prominent writers and scholars installed at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi

Continuing its efforts for the promotion of the Punjabi language and its rich literary legacy, the Punjab Language Department installed the portraits of Punjabi writers and scholars at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

The department, under the supervision of Director of the Language Department, S Jaswant Singh Zafar and Deputy Director Alok Chawla, on February 17, installed portraits of 20 famous writers and scholars who contributed to the richness of the Punjabi Language around the globe.

After about 40 portraits installed so far, the portraits of 20 more late writers and scholars were installed, including Principal Teja Singh, Giani Sohan Singh Seetal, Dr Diwan Singh Kalepani, Principal Sujan Singh, S Jaswant Singh Kanwal, S Nanak Singh, Dr Harbhajan Singh, Dalip Kaur Tiwana, Balraj Sahni, Bawa Budh Singh, Sukhwant Kaur Mann, S Mahinder Singh Sarna, Deepak Jaitoi, Mahinder Kaur Gill, Ram Saroop Ankhi, Rattan Singh Jaggi, Mohanjit, Parminderjit and Prof. Ajmer Aulakh. These pictures were displayed in the entrance hall and verandahs of the upper floors of the ‘B Block’ of Punjab Bhawan. This work was done by the employees of Punjab Bhawan under the supervision of Rajinder Singh.

Earlier, the officials of the department met Principal Resident Commissioner S Karuna Raju and discussed ways to further portray ‘Punjabiyat’ in a more effective manner in Punjab Bhawan. Deputy Resident Commissioner Asita Sharma said that in the coming days, the renovation work of the local library of the Language Department will be completed and it’ll be made attractive for the personalities visiting and staying here.