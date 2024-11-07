‘Pistola Bar Takeover’ transports people back to the 1990s

Who doesn’t love the 1990s? The guests had a trip back to the 1990s and explored some of the best retro music at the recent edition of the ‘Kitty Su Pop Ups’ at Wilson’s Bar, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata. The iconic ‘Pistola Bar Takeover’ transported guests back to the electrifying 1990s disco era. The thrilling mix of vibrant cocktails and creative food added more colours to the party.

The night dazzled with its unique theme-based cocktails featuring ‘Pistola Tequila’, bringing a retro vibe to life with a menu of cleverly crafted drinks and vibrant nostalgia. Even the cocktails had a reference from the 1990s, be it the ‘Bell Bottom Breeze’ or the ‘Retro Runner’. Accompanying the cocktails and shots was a fun twist on food, inspired by beloved retro themes.

The guests enjoyed the ‘Pac-Man Chicken Power-Ups’ (‘Nottingham Chicken Poppers’), ‘Miami Vice Fish Sticks’ (‘Fish Goujonette’), ‘Cheesy Rubik’s Cubes’ (‘Teriyaki Napped Morsels of Cottage Cheese’), ‘Ghostbusters Smoked Potatoes’ (‘Smoked Seed Potatoes with Creole Spices’) and several delicacies.

The atmosphere was elevated by retro-intensive beats spun by DJ Adnan and DJ Josh, who kept the crowd grooving to classic 1990s tracks throughout the night.