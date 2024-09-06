Pind Di Rasoi: A culinary event of ‘North Indian Dhaba’ culture

Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Pind Di Rasoi’, a ‘Dhaba Food Promotion’ at ‘Edesia’, which has started from today to September 15, 2024, from 7 pm to 11 pm. This unique culinary event promises to bring the authentic flavours and rustic charm of traditional North Indian roadside eateries to the heart of New Delhi.

“This festival is a tribute to the rich culinary heritage of ‘North Indian Dhaba’ culture. We are excited to offer our guests an authentic and immersive dining experience, complete with the flavours and spirit of traditional roadside eateries,” said Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a vibrant Dhaba-themed ambiance that transforms ‘Edesia’ into a lively food haven. The festival will feature a variety of traditional North Indian dishes, showcasing the hearty, spiced and rich flavours characteristic of Dhaba food. Highlights include:

• Authentic Dishes: A diverse menu featuring iconic Dhaba delicacies.

• Rustic Ambience: Décor and seating arrangements that replicate the charm of roadside eateries.

• Live Cooking Stations: Witness culinary artistry at live counters such as Amritsari fried fish counter, ‘Sardar Ji Ke Kebabs Corner’, ‘Gama Pahalwan Tawa Counter’, ‘Dara Singh Dhaba’, ‘Punjab Di Hatti’ and ‘Shankar Mithai Ki Dukaan’.

• Street Food Stalls: Enjoy regional variations and street food favourites, including specialties from ‘Gurdaas Ram Jalebi Wala’ and many more.

Event Details

• Dates: September 7 - September 15, 2024

• Time: 7 pm - 11 pm

• Price: Rs 2999 + taxes

For reservations and inquiries, please contact +91 95829 44897