Permanent AI art gallery inaugurated in Kolkata

Until recently, ribbon-cutting ceremonies at special events were reserved for distinguished guests. But in a groundbreaking moment, an AI avatar took center stage for this honour. Debashis Sen, a former IAS officer, introduced 'Nyla', an AI avatar, to inaugurate India’s first AI art gallery in Kolkata. The ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred within the metaverse and was brought into the physical world through a real-time video stream shared across social networks.

Sen, a former Additional Chief Secretary (IT&E) and ex-Chairman of 'Hidco', has been exploring AI-generated art for some time, showcasing his works at prestigious venues such as the Academy of Fine Arts, Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and ITC. With the launch of this gallery exclusively dedicated to AI-generated art on canvas, he has achieved yet another milestone. Currently, the gallery features Sen’s creations, but it also opens doors for other AI-generative artists to display their work.

The lamp-lighting ceremony saw the presence of Manisha Bose, Councillor of 'Ward 87', Kolkata; Joita Sen, Director of 'Senco Gold and Diamonds'; Sanku Bose, Group CEO of 'Techno India'; Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of 'JIS Group' and others. “We are already teaching prompt engineering in our college curriculum and I look forward to hosting an AI art exhibition by Debashis Sen at our institution to inspire students,” said Bose.

Each artwork displayed at the gallery carries a unique QR code and a dedicated number. These features are accompanied by a 'Certificate of Authenticity', enabling owners to verify their artwork's originality through 'My Art Registry', a global platform for artists.

“We’ve pioneered a new genre: 'AI Art on Canvas', bringing creations from the metaverse into the physical world. It’s an innovation and to the best of my knowledge, this is the first permanent art gallery in India solely dedicated to AI generative art,” Sen said. With plans for an exhibition in Hyderabad, he is keen to expand the reach of this unique art form.