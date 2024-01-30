Periods: Beyond myths and taboos

In a nation where discussions about menstruation are often shrouded in hushed tones, ‘Sachhi Saheli’, an organisation committed to dismantling the silence and stigma surrounding periods in India, is gearing up for a significant initiative.

With eight years of dedicated efforts in untangling societal knots surrounding menstrual and adolescent health, ‘Sachhi Saheli’ is poised to unleash a vibrant wave of mass awareness through its annual ‘Period Fest’ and ‘Pad Yatra’. Set to take place this year on February 1, from 8 am to 1 pm at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, the event aims to promote period positivity and eradicate the culture of silence surrounding menstruation.

Supported by IndusInd Bank and the Delhi Education Department, the festival will feature diverse zones, including the ‘Pad Zone’ for open discussions on women’s health, adolescent well-being and menstrual needs. The ‘Art Zone’ will showcase powerful social messages through the eyes of talented artists. At the same time, the ‘Entertainment Zone’ will infuse a dose of fun into the learning mix with lively activities. Students, educators and professional artists will collectively contribute to transforming their voices into a pulsating symphony of period positivity.

With the Delhi government’s and NDMC schools’ support, the event will culminate in the ‘Pad Yatra’, a vibrant march encircling Connaught Place’s Inner Circle, symbolising unity against perpetuating whispers and societal taboos. ‘Sachhi Saheli’ envisions a future where menstruation is not cloaked in unspoken shadows, inviting everyone to join this revolutionary movement, dance away the shame and embrace periods as the natural and healthy aspect of life that they truly are.

This isn’t just a one-day event. It’s a movement. ‘Sachhi Saheli’ aspires to leave an indelible mark, breaking the chains of menstrual stigma. The NGO envisions a world where periods are discussed openly and honestly and where every girl and woman has access to the knowledge and resources she needs to manage her menstrual health with dignity.