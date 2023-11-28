Perfect Number: A dilemma of success and love

On the occasion of the 28th European Union Film Festival, the Polish Institute, New Delhi, is set to screen the famed Polish movie ‘Perfect Number’ on December 3, 2023, at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi, at 4 pm.

The film’s synopsis reads, “What makes life meaningful: success or love? This dilemma is faced by Joachim, a fulfilled man approaching the end of his life and a young mathematical genius, David. In ‘Perfect Number’, director Krzysztof Zanussi returns to the central themes of his work. The answers he gives this time are not obvious. A young mathematician-physicist is immersed in his scientific research and in teaching his subjects. Joachim, an elderly Jewish-Polish cousin, would like to donate to David the wealth accumulated during his lifetime. David rejects this offer since he wants to remain poor but happy. In the city, as word spreads, many believe that David has become very rich and the young researcher finds himself kidnapped!”