PATA Travel Mart 2025: A Successful Global Showcase

‘Uttar Pradesh Tourism’ concluded a highly successful participation at the 47th PATA Travel Mart 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from August 26 to 28. With its theme ‘Embark on Your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’, the state emerged as one of the strongest highlights of the mart, firmly positioning itself as the global nerve centre of Buddhist tourism.

The UP pavilion showcased the six prominent sacred Buddhist sites - Sarnath, Kapilvastu, Sankisa, Kaushambi, Shravasti and Kushinagar - through immersive displays and cultural storytelling. The vibrant stall attracted widespread interest from global delegates, media and industry leaders, with 20 co-exhibitors engaging in impactful B2B meetings that opened new avenues for collaborations and investment.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand, marking the beginning of three days of meaningful dialogue, networking and partnerships.

Tourism & Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “At PATA Travel Mart, Uttar Pradesh has successfully positioned itself as the world’s foremost destination for Buddhist tourism. The ‘Bodhi Yatra’ in our state is not just a spiritual trail - it’s a global journey of culture, wellness and community supported by modern connectivity and infrastructure.”

“The enthusiastic response at PATA has reaffirmed our vision to establish Uttar Pradesh as the global hub of Buddhist tourism. The partnerships created by our 20 co-exhibitors will strengthen itineraries, extend visitor stays and create shared opportunities for local communities and service providers,” added Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture.

Adding to the momentum, the Embassy of India in Bangkok hosted a grand roadshow following the mart, where the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Buddhist Circuit and the state’s diverse tourism experiences. The event honoured Promila Gupta, Group General Manager, Tourism, IRCTC and Jagpreet Kaur, Head of Commerce Wing, Embassy of India, for their contributions, symbolising deeper cultural and institutional collaboration.