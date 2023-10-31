‘Parnashavarir Shaap has potential to become a franchise’

Actor-filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay has teamed up with senior actor and TMC politician Chiranjeet Chakraborty for his new Bengali mythological horror web series, ‘Parnashavarir Shaap’. An official adaptation of Souvik Chakraborty’s popular book series, the trailer for the show was recently unveiled in Kolkata.

Apart from the veteran actor, the show also stars Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Anindita Bose and Arna Mukhopadhyay.

The story takes off with Amiya, Mitul (Surangana), Pallab and Titas, who embark on a journey to Chamakpur, but their idyllic vacation takes a sinister turn as eerie occurrences plague their stay. Desperate to combat the dark presence, they seek the help of an occult expert, Niren Bhaduri (Chiranjeet).

“The idea of bringing Bhaduri Moshai to life was challenging yet exciting. I am glad Parambrata took this up and I could be a part of this show, which, if successful, can become a franchise,” said Chiranjeet.

Director Parambrata is happy that author Souvik entrusted him with the story.

“We had a big responsibility to bring on screen the cinematic impact it deserves. The goal is to either keep people glued to their screens or lose some days of sleep after watching the show,” he said.