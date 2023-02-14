Paoli Dam, Ritwick Chakraborty to explore self-love in a new Bengali film

Four years since Pritha Chakraborty made her directorial debut with the hit Bengali film ‘Mukherjee Dar Bou’, the young maker is back with her new venture, ‘Paharganj Halt’. Starring Paoli Dam and Ritwick Chakraborty, the film is about self-love and will go on the floor at the end of March.

Pritha is in no mood to reveal the details now.

“As a filmmaker, I have always tried to explore the multiple layers of human relations and experiences. ‘Paharganj Halt’ will showcase the extraordinary layers of the human experience of very ordinary characters,” she said.

Meanwhile, Paoli is excited to be a part of a project like ‘Paharganj Halt’ due to its unique storytelling technique.

“We will talk about self-love, which is a very important concept to understand because we hardly think of ourselves as worth loving,” said the ‘Bulbbul’ star.

Ritwick found the script ‘extremely relatable’.

“Usually when we are offered scripts, it is a romantic story of a man and a woman. But I liked the way ‘Paharganj Halt’ handles a male-female relationship,” he said.