Padharo Mhare Des: A royal Rajasthani food festival at Viva All Day Dining

Step into the regal kitchens of Rajasthan at Viva All Day Dining, Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90, as the hotel unveiled ‘Padharo Mhare Des’, a vibrant Rajasthani food festival curated by Executive Chef Prakash Yadav on August 8. The festival will run till August 17, daily from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Bringing the bold flavours, royal recipes and soulful essence of Rajasthan to the heart of Gurugram, this festival promises an authentic culinary journey through the desert state.

“Rajasthani cuisine is more than just food - it’s a reflection of our rich heritage, resilience and hospitality. With ‘Padharo Mhare Des’, we are bringing not just the flavours, but the story of Rajasthan to the plate,” said Chef Prakash Yadav, Executive Chef at Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90.

Guests can indulge in a thoughtfully crafted menu that includes timeless favourites such as ‘Laal Maas’ (fiery mutton curry packed with bold spices), ‘Gatta Curry’ (besan dumplings in a rich curd-based gravy), ‘Chakki Ki Sabzi’ and ‘Pithod Ki Sabzi’ (unique delicacies of Rajasthani home kitchens), ‘Papad Mangodi’ (a rustic, comforting stew made with lentil nuggets), ‘Murgh Khabra’ (a royal chicken preparation from Mewari kitchens), ‘Gulab Jamun Ki Sabzi’ (a surprising savoury take on a sweet classic) and ‘Daal Baati Churma’ (the ultimate Rajasthani comfort trio).

With colourful décor, folk tunes and traditional service touches, the ambiance will transport diners straight to the royal palaces and bustling homes of Rajasthan.

Venue: Viva All Day Dining, Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90

Date: Till August 17, 2025

Timings: 7 pm - 11 pm

Contact for reservations: 8929669236, 8929669237