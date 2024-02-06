Onto the next

Srijit Mukherji is one of the busiest directors of Tollywood. After wrapping up the shooting of ‘Tekka’, a Bengali thriller starring Dev, Rukmini Maitra, Swastika Mukherjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aryann Bhowmik, Srija and others, the director is busy scouting locations in snow-covered Kashmir for his next Feluda series, ‘Bhuswargo Bhoyonkor’. With Tota playing the dynamic Bengali sleuth, the ‘Hoichoi’ series also stars Anirban Chakrabarti and Kalpan Mitra as Jatayu and Topshe respectively. Meanwhile, ‘Tekka’ is up for release this Durga Puja. After ‘Zulfiqar’, Srijit collaborated with Dev (also the producer) for ‘Tekka’, which was extensively shot in Kolkata.