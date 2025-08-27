Onam Sadhya: Offering a taste of Kerala’s culinary excellence

Sheraton New Delhi’s renowned South Indian restaurant, Dakshin, is all set to bring the vibrant and joyous festival of Onam to the heart of the capital.

Till September 5, 2025, Dakshin will be hosting a series of Onam celebrations featuring an elaborate Sadhya meal, a traditional vegetarian feast that captures the spirit of this auspicious occasion. The meticulously crafted menu includes a variety of classic dishes such as ‘Avial’, ‘Pyaru Thovaran’, ‘Erusser’, ‘Kootu Curry’, ‘Kalan’ and others, prepared under the expert guidance of our skilled chefs who bring the authentic flavours of Kerala straight to the food lovers’ plates.

‘Onam Sadhya’ is not just a meal - it’s an experience steeped in tradition, offering a taste of Kerala’s culinary excellence that has been passed down through generations. Guests can expect a warm and festive atmosphere, complete with traditional music, floral decorations and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the joyous celebrations of this harvest festival.

To ensure everyone can participate in the festivities. The ‘Onam Sadhya’ will also be available for takeaway, allowing guests to celebrate this vibrant festival from the comfort of their homes.

Venue: Dakshin, Sheraton New Delhi

Date: September 5, 2025

Offering: Dine-in & Takeaway

For reservations and takeaway orders, please contact: 9220551562