Ola Electric Launches ‘BOSS - Biggest Ola Season Sale’, Offers Starting at Rs 49,999 and Festive Benefits Worth Up to Rs 37,000

BENGALURU: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, today announced the launch of its ‘BOSS - Biggest Ola Season Sale’ campaign, offering massive festive discounts across its S1 portfolio. Under this campaign, the Ola S1 series will be available starting at just Rs 49,999, with additional festive benefits worth up to Rs 37,000.



As part of this limited-time festive offering, Ola Electric is providing:



BOSS Prices: The Ola S1 X 2kWh variant is priced at Rs 49,999 (limited stock).



BOSS Discounts: Up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 portfolio, including a flat Rs 25,000 cash discount on the S1 X 2kWh and up to Rs 12,000 on other S1 models.



BOSS Warranty: Free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty, valued at Rs 7,000.



BOSS Finance Offers: Finance deals of up to Rs 5,000 on select credit card EMIs.



BOSS Benefits: Free MoveOS+ software upgrade (worth Rs 6,000) and Hypercharging credits valued up to Rs 7,000.



Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD of Ola Electric, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the BOSS of all offers this festive season. This is our biggest festive offering yet, and with significant discounts, exclusive deals, and attractive financing options, it’s the best time for customers to switch to EVs and move away from internal combustion engines (ICE).”



In addition to the BOSS campaign, Ola Electric has been expanding its presence across India. Last month, the company launched its Network Partner Program, aiming to increase its sales and service network to 10,000 by 2025. The company also plans to train 1 lakh mechanics to support EVs across the country.



The company has also been focused on enhancing after-sales services through its #HyperService campaign. By December 2024, Ola Electric will double its service centres to 1,000 and offer AI-driven proactive maintenance and diagnostics to customers.



Ola’s S1 portfolio offers six variants catering to different range requirements. The premium S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,999, while the S1 Air is available for Rs 1,07,499. The mass-market S1 X models are priced between Rs 74,999 and Rs 1,01,999, depending on the battery capacity.



Earlier this year, at its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, Ola Electric unveiled its Roadster motorcycle series, with prices starting from Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X and going up to Rs 1,99,999 for the top-end Roadster Pro.

