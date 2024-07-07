MillenniumPost
Home > Features > Of poetry, songs and more
Features

Of poetry, songs and more

BY MPost7 July 2024 6:08 PM GMT
Of poetry, songs and more
X

Manashi Majumdar unveiled her much-awaited book ‘Poetry and More’ at the Saturday Club in Kolkata recently. The book is a junction where the poems and paintings are harmoniously blended to give a different flavour of art. The evening turned even more poetic when renowned elocutionist Bratati Bandyopadhyay recited excerpts from the book. Add to that, Dr Durba Singha Roy mesmerised the audience with her beautiful renditions. Close associates of Majumdar fondly recalled her passion for painting and writing from her childhood, agreeing unanimously that ‘Poetry and More’ is a culmination of her artistic journey.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X