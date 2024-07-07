Of poetry, songs and more

Manashi Majumdar unveiled her much-awaited book ‘Poetry and More’ at the Saturday Club in Kolkata recently. The book is a junction where the poems and paintings are harmoniously blended to give a different flavour of art. The evening turned even more poetic when renowned elocutionist Bratati Bandyopadhyay recited excerpts from the book. Add to that, Dr Durba Singha Roy mesmerised the audience with her beautiful renditions. Close associates of Majumdar fondly recalled her passion for painting and writing from her childhood, agreeing unanimously that ‘Poetry and More’ is a culmination of her artistic journey.