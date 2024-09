‘Sarodiya Kishore Bharati’ has long been connected with childhood memories and the spirit of Durga Puja. On Saturday, celebrated author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay unveiled this year’s ‘Sarodiya Kishore Bharati’ at their annual function held at Sisir Mancha in Kolkata. Author Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay was also present at the gala gathering.