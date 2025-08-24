Of couture, celebration and more

The city of joy shimmered in high style as Kolkata Fashion World (KFW) organised ‘Ramp Radiance’. With the theme, ‘Red Carpet for Your Insignia’, the event was presented by Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and turned into an evening of couture and celebration.

Dr Sanku Bose, Vice Chancellor of SNU and Group CEO of Techno India Group, was present at the event. The evening kick-started with six spectacular showcases from the artistry of Shantanu Guha Thakurta, Debojyoti Goswami (in a rare double showing), to Arsenas and Probal. However, the highlight was the promising debut of SNU students, who showcased their creativity in fashion.

To amp up the ramp glamour, several Tollywood celebrities like Debolina Dutta, Soumya Banerjee, Anuradha Mukherjee, Ranita Das and Rishav Basu were present.