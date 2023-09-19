Numerology Number 2: The queen of all the planets

Numerology is all related to numbers and all numbers have energy and positivity. These numbers help people know about their careers, love, marriage, money and many other things. This article is about number 2 (Moon) and people who belong to this number can check their traits.

Numbers and their associated planets

Number 1: Sun; Number 2: Moon; Number 3: Jupiter; Number 4: Uranus (Rahu); Number 5: Mercury; Number 6: Venus; Number 7: Shadow Planet (Ketu); Number 8: Saturn and Number 9: Mars.

Number 2 has been considered the number of Chandra Dev. The people who are born in any month 2 - 11 (1 + 1 = 2), 20 (2 + 0 = 2), 29 (2 + 9 = 2) - are directly related to number 2. These people are very intuitive, as their sixth sense works really well. They are peace-loving and very cooperative and friendly with everyone. Due to the influence of number 2, a person can become very emotional.

The moon’s nature is cool. Similarly, people of this nature are also very calm, as they are beautiful in body as well as in mind.

Denoting the planet Moon, this life path has the following traits:

Keywords: Sensitive, beautiful, the peacemaker, the power behind the throne, cooperative and a planner.

Positive Traits: The most blessed thing about number 2 is that Lord Shiva is the presiding deity of people. With this number, Mahadev has given Chandra a place on his head, so there is a supernatural relationship between them. Worshipping Lord Shiva is very fruitful for happiness, prosperity and success in life.

Negative Traits: These people get too emotionally involved and that becomes problematic sometimes. They have a flickering mind with frequent mood swings. Sometimes they are lazy and have random negative thoughts. They easily get depressed and sometimes they get sad too. They are oversensitive and underconfident.

Career: Any work associated with society’s welfare. As they are highly intuitive, they can have the profession of clairvoyant. They use liquids and juicy materials. Can get into brokerage, singing, dancing or becoming a poet. They use ice.

Lucky Colours: White, silver, shades of the Sun, sky blue and light green are the best colours for people belonging to number 2.

Bad Colours: Advised to stay away from strictly black and dark brown colours.

Number 2 is special as it reflects the Moon Queen on all the planets. People belonging to this number are blessed with sensitivity and are sympathetic. Due to their sensitive nature, such people can easily fall into depression. On the other hand, due to being sympathetic, they sometimes face financial and mental problems, but they don’t care about them anymore.

People who rule number 2 can accomplish this as they are emotionally intelligent, so other people don’t easily hurt them. At times, they may feel insecure about life, but they are patient. The patience that people have with this number is innate, which none of the other numbers have.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: digitsndessteny)